BJP Questions Rahul Gandhi's Silence After Karnataka HC Verdict on Siddaramaiah

In the wake of the Karnataka High Court's decision to dismiss Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition in the MUDA scam case, BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not demanding Siddaramaiah's resignation. Kesavan described the Chief Minister as a 'beleaguered, lame duck' clinging to power.

Kesavan further accused Gandhi of opportunistic politics, questioning why he has remained silent instead of calling for Siddaramaiah's resignation. Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra demanded that Congress leaders apologize to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot for maligning his reputation by accusing him of being a political puppet.

The High Court validated the Governor's decision to sanction an investigation into Siddaramaiah's alleged involvement in the MUDA scam, where 14 sites were illicitly allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife. The court's ruling confirms that the Governor's actions were legal and constitutionally sound. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, remains defiant, vowing to fight the charges with the support of Congress members.

