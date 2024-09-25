Left Menu

BJP Questions Rahul Gandhi's Silence After Karnataka HC Verdict on Siddaramaiah

BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan questioned Rahul Gandhi's silence on Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's resignation after the HC upheld an investigation into the MUDA scam. Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra demanded Congress leaders apologize to the Governor for maligning his reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 11:33 IST
BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the Karnataka High Court's decision to dismiss Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition in the MUDA scam case, BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not demanding Siddaramaiah's resignation. Kesavan described the Chief Minister as a 'beleaguered, lame duck' clinging to power.

Kesavan further accused Gandhi of opportunistic politics, questioning why he has remained silent instead of calling for Siddaramaiah's resignation. Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra demanded that Congress leaders apologize to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot for maligning his reputation by accusing him of being a political puppet.

The High Court validated the Governor's decision to sanction an investigation into Siddaramaiah's alleged involvement in the MUDA scam, where 14 sites were illicitly allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife. The court's ruling confirms that the Governor's actions were legal and constitutionally sound. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, remains defiant, vowing to fight the charges with the support of Congress members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

