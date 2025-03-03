Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Karnataka Governor's Address as Misleading

The BJP has branded Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's address in the state assembly as deceptive, claiming development has stalled despite government assertions of progress. Criticism was also directed at unfulfilled promises in sectors like dairy farming and regional development.

The opposition BJP has lambasted the customary address delivered by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, calling it a 'pure lie.' The speech, presented in the state assembly, was criticized for asserting progress in the state when, in reality, development has reportedly ground to a halt, according to the BJP.

Critics, including state BJP president B Y Vijayendra, argue that the address lacked substance, particularly in matters related to development. Vijayendra questioned the government's proposed incentives for the animal husbandry sector while pointing out a delay in disbursing funds owed to dairy farmers.

The opposition also highlighted unaddressed claims of fiscal allocations meant to resolve regional imbalances, accusing the government of providing no clarity on expenditure. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka delivered a stinging critique, labeling the government as achieving 'zero development.'

