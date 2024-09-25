Kangana Ranaut Apologizes for Farm Law Remarks Amidst BJP Distancing

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party distanced itself from Kangana Ranaut's recent remarks on farm laws, the actor-turned-politician issued a public apology on Wednesday, expressing regret over her statements.

Mandi Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut had suggested that the three farm laws, repealed following prolonged farmer protests, should be reinstated. She stated, "I know this statement could be controversial, but the three farm laws should be brought back. Farmers themselves should demand it."

After the BJP clarified that her comments were unauthorized, Ranaut retracted her remarks and issued an apology. She stated that moving forward, she would ensure her views align with the party's stance rather than representing her personal opinions. In a self-made video posted on X, she said, "When farmers' laws were proposed, many supported them, but with sensitivity, our Prime Minister retracted those laws. I will now ensure my opinions represent the party's stand. If I have hurt anyone's sentiments, I regret it and withdraw my words."

This apology follows a statement from BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, who on Tuesday emphasized that Ranaut's comments were personal and did not reflect the party's views on the farm bills.

Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut has faced backlash for her remarks. Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja criticized her, calling her "habitually controversial." The Congress leader added, "I think she is mentally unstable and accustomed to creating controversy. The BJP benefits from her statements."

Last month, the BJP distanced itself from Ranaut's statements about the farmers' agitation and advised her to refrain from such comments in the future. (ANI)

