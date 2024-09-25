Delhi High Court Criticizes Politically Motivated Appeal Against Rani Lakshmi Bai Statue Installation

The Division Bench of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday criticized an appeal moved by the Shahi Idgah Management Committee, challenging a single bench order that had dismissed their petition opposing the installation of a statue of the Maharani of Jhansi in Shahi Idgah Park, Sadar Bazar, Delhi. Labeling the appeal as politically motivated, the court cautioned against giving the issue a communal angle, urging that such matters should be kept away from the judiciary to avoid unnecessary communal tensions.

The Division Bench of the Delhi High Court, led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, observed, "We are talking about women empowerment, and she (Maharani of Jhansi) is a national hero. Don't do communal politics from history. The petitioner is using communal politics." The bench suggested that the intent behind the petition appeared to be to stir communal politics through the court and directed the petitioner to submit an apology letter.

Following these remarks, Senior Counsel for the petitioner withdrew the petition. Recently, the single bench of the Delhi High Court dismissed the plea opposing the installation of Rani Lakshmi Bai statue in Shahi Idgah ground in Sadar Bazar and said, "This Court does not see as to how their right to offer prayers or to perform any religious rights is being endangered in any manner."

The court also said that the status quo order passed by the Delhi Minority Commission was palpably without any jurisdiction. The petitioner committee, through its President Haji Shakir Dost Mohammad, had moved a plea for directions to the respondent DDA and others to not encroach upon the Waqf property namely Shahi Idgah at Motia Khan, Ram Kumar Marg, Sadar Bazar, Delhi, including the Idgah Park, and restrain the respondent authorities namely DDA/MCD from installing any statue or any other structure inside the Idgah Park.

The bench stated, "Although, apprehension has been expressed that the installation of the statue at the site might create a law-and-order situation, inasmuch as a decision has already been taken by the Standing Committee of the MCD to relocate the statute at the subject site, this Court cannot go into the issue of administrative wisdom of the MCD in the implementation of such a resolution." (ANI)

