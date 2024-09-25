Left Menu

Assam BJP Hits Historic Milestone with 42 Lakh Members During Ongoing Drive

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday that 42 lakh people have joined the BJP in the state during the ongoing membership drive. The party aims to reach 50 lakh members by next week, having already surpassed the 40 lakh milestone on Monday.

Assam BJP Hits Historic Milestone with 42 Lakh Members During Ongoing Drive
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday that 42 lakh individuals have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state during the ongoing membership drive. Speaking to media, Sarma expressed confidence in achieving the target of 50 lakh members by next week.

Earlier in the week, Sarma celebrated the milestone on social media, lauding the public's support for the party's development and heritage-oriented policies. The BJP's membership in Assam has significantly increased from just over 18 lakh in 2019 to the current 40 lakh members.

Expressing gratitude towards state party leaders and workers, Sarma noted that over 20 lakh people had been registered in the last nine days. The membership drive, which commenced on September 2 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi renewing his membership, will continue until September 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

