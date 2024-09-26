Ukraine Denounces Russia's Nuclear Doctrine Shifts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff has condemned Russia's modifications to its nuclear doctrine, viewing it as a sign of Moscow's diminished intimidation tactics.

Andriy Yermak, speaking through the Telegram messaging app, stated that Russia is now reduced to employing nuclear blackmail to scare the global community.

'These instruments will not work,' Yermak emphasized, reflecting Ukraine's firm stance against such threats.

