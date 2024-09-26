Left Menu

Ukraine Denounces Russia's Nuclear Doctrine Shifts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, criticized Russia's recent changes to its nuclear policy, asserting it shows Moscow's reliance on nuclear threats to exert global influence. Yermak declared on Telegram that these tactics would not be effective in intimidating the world.

