Ukraine Denounces Russia's Nuclear Doctrine Shifts
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, criticized Russia's recent changes to its nuclear policy, asserting it shows Moscow's reliance on nuclear threats to exert global influence. Yermak declared on Telegram that these tactics would not be effective in intimidating the world.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 00:11 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff has condemned Russia's modifications to its nuclear doctrine, viewing it as a sign of Moscow's diminished intimidation tactics.
Andriy Yermak, speaking through the Telegram messaging app, stated that Russia is now reduced to employing nuclear blackmail to scare the global community.
'These instruments will not work,' Yermak emphasized, reflecting Ukraine's firm stance against such threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
