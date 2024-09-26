Himachal Pradesh LoP Demands Arrest of AIMIM Leader Over Sanjauli Mosque Controversy

Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur on Thursday called for the arrest of AIMIM Delhi Chief Shoaib Jamai, accusing him of filming inside the controversially constructed and sealed Sanjauli mosque. Thakur also criticized AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his party, alleging they are confined to a particular community and often make incendiary remarks.

'Owaisi leads a party that caters to a specific community, and his party consistently makes controversial statements. A party leader visits Shimla, enters a sealed mosque allegedly built illegally, records a video, and then claims other buildings in the vicinity are taller but not targeted. Height doesn't determine legality,' Thakur stated to ANI. The Sanjauli Mosque issue resurfaced when Jamai posted a video on social media, highlighting alleged bias against the mosque compared to other nearby illegal constructions.

In his video, Jamai questioned why the mosque was specifically targeted, asking, 'Will the bulldozer run on all, or was only the mosque singled out?' He presented live footage purportedly showing illegal structures around the mosque and expressed his intention to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court to ensure equal enforcement of the law.

Thakur reiterated his call for Jamai's arrest, stating, 'An FIR has been registered, but beyond that, arrests should be made, and stringent action taken.' On Wednesday, the Imam of the Sanjauli mosque, Sajid Alam, also condemned Jamai's actions, arguing they disrupted the peace in Shimla. 'We coexist harmoniously, celebrating festivals and weddings together. Outsiders, unfamiliar with our way of life, came and caused trouble,' he said.

