Ongoing RGNUL Protests: Students Demand VC Resignation, Committee Formed for Grievances

As the protest at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) entered its fourth day, students continued to demand the resignation of Vice Chancellor Jaishankar Singh. Chairperson of the Punjab State Women Commission, Raj Lali Gill, visited the campus to meet with the students and assured them that a committee would be formed to hear all of their grievances. The protests, which began on September 22, are due to various issues, including hostel conditions and the Vice Chancellor's handling of student concerns and his alleged indecent behavior.

After hearing the students' concerns, Gill assured them that a committee would be established to address their grievances. "They told me about all their problems, objections, and requests for certain facilities, including fee-related issues. I assured them that their concerns would be heard. I also spoke with the Vice Chancellor and some female faculty members. After hearing both sides, we decided that the students would elect their representatives, and a committee, possibly including external faculty members, would be formed to address their needs," Gill said.

She added that student safety was her top priority and that she would return if needed. "If the students ask me to return, I will come back. For me, the safety of girls is my top priority," she added. Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor Jaishankar Singh, who had been avoiding media interactions, finally addressed the matter. Speaking to the media, he explained that he had personally visited the hostel to address student complaints. Refuting the allegations against him, he said, "I went to the hostel once to investigate and resolve the problems. The allegations being made against me are completely baseless. These are young students, and it is my responsibility to ensure their safety and security. These children have bright futures ahead of them, and we will provide them with the best education so they can become excellent lawyers, journalists, and professionals who can pursue higher education abroad."

The Vice Chancellor further added, "We are taking steps to ensure the safety of these students. They are between 17 and 23 years of age, and their safety is our top priority. We are consistently working on improving their health, education, and overall development. Our goal is to help them become the best professionals in their respective fields. Together with our faculty, we will continue striving to enhance the institution and provide the best education possible." Singh also addressed complaints about hostel facilities, particularly overcrowded rooms and inadequate furniture. He explained that the number of female students admitted in the first year had increased, resulting in some students sharing small rooms. "We visited the hostel with the chief warden and female security guards to inspect the rooms where the students were staying. We are working to resolve these issues as quickly as possible," he said.

Despite these assurances, the protests at RGNUL continue. Students remain firm in their demand for the Vice Chancellor's resignation. A special committee has been formed to investigate the matter, comprising faculty members such as Professor Sharanjit Kaur, Prof. Naresh Kumar Vats, Dr. Geetika Wali, Dr. Ivneet Walia, Dr. Manoj Kumar Sharma, Dr. Shruti Goyal, Dr. Tanya Mander, Dr. Jashleen Kewlani, and Dr. Sidharth Dahiya. However, a resolution to the situation has yet to be reached.

