Abbas Asserts Authority Over Gaza Strip and Rafah Border
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared that the Palestinian authority should maintain full control over the Gaza Strip and its border crossings, specifically mentioning Rafah. His statement emphasizes the need for unified governance over these crucial areas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 26-09-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:46 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
In a bold statement, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas asserted on Thursday that the Palestinian authority should exercise full jurisdiction over the Gaza Strip and its border crossings, notably the Rafah crossing.
This declaration highlights Abbas's push for unified governance and control over pivotal regions impacting Palestinian autonomy and mobility.
As tensions continue to simmer in the region, the call for clear and centralized authority stands as a pivotal message to both local and international stakeholders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
