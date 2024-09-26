Abbas Asserts Authority Over Gaza Strip and Rafah Border

In a bold statement, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas asserted on Thursday that the Palestinian authority should exercise full jurisdiction over the Gaza Strip and its border crossings, notably the Rafah crossing.

This declaration highlights Abbas's push for unified governance and control over pivotal regions impacting Palestinian autonomy and mobility.

As tensions continue to simmer in the region, the call for clear and centralized authority stands as a pivotal message to both local and international stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)