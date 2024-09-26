Assam’s Push for Greater Financial Autonomy to Fuel India's Economy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his government's dedication to making Assam a net contributor to India's pursuit of becoming the world's third-largest economy. This ambition was conveyed during submissions to the 16th Finance Commission, focusing on cooperative federalism and balancing equity with efficiency.

Sarma highlighted Assam's unique challenges, including its diverse geography, climate change impacts, international borders, and demographic shifts, stressing the need for greater federal support. Despite these hurdles, Assam has seen improvements in capital expenditure and key sectors like health, education, infrastructure, and local governance.

The Chief Minister urged the Commission to increase Assam's share in horizontal devolution and to allocate 10% of central funds to the North-East states. He underscored that tailored solutions are essential for addressing regional disparities and advancing Prime Minister Modi's vision of the northeast as a growth engine.

(With inputs from agencies.)