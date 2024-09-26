Left Menu

UK's FTSE 100 Gains Amid Energy Sector Decline and China's Boost

The UK's FTSE 100 index closed 0.2% up on Thursday, largely underperforming European peers. The gains in China-exposed sectors were offset by declines in energy shares, which followed a drop in crude oil prices. China's economic policy promises spurred gains in base metals and luxury goods, while HSBC, Standard Chartered, and Prudential saw notable upticks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:49 IST
UK's FTSE 100 Gains Amid Energy Sector Decline and China's Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's FTSE 100 index closed for the day rising 0.2%, lagging behind its European counterparts due to a slump in energy giants tracking declining crude oil prices.

The STOXX 600 and Germany's DAX ended more than 1% higher while the FTSE 100 struggled with a 4.4% drop in heavyweight energy shares. The drop followed reports indicating Saudi Arabia could abandon its price target to raise oil output.

China's commitment to 'necessary fiscal spending' to achieve a roughly 5% economic growth target saw an increase in demand for base metals and benefitted luxury goods and industrial metal miners, providing some lift to the FTSE 100. Domestically, British consumer sentiment remained low amid welfare benefit cuts and anticipated tax hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024