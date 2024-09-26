UK's FTSE 100 Gains Amid Energy Sector Decline and China's Boost
The UK's FTSE 100 index closed 0.2% up on Thursday, largely underperforming European peers. The gains in China-exposed sectors were offset by declines in energy shares, which followed a drop in crude oil prices. China's economic policy promises spurred gains in base metals and luxury goods, while HSBC, Standard Chartered, and Prudential saw notable upticks.
The UK's FTSE 100 index closed for the day rising 0.2%, lagging behind its European counterparts due to a slump in energy giants tracking declining crude oil prices.
The STOXX 600 and Germany's DAX ended more than 1% higher while the FTSE 100 struggled with a 4.4% drop in heavyweight energy shares. The drop followed reports indicating Saudi Arabia could abandon its price target to raise oil output.
China's commitment to 'necessary fiscal spending' to achieve a roughly 5% economic growth target saw an increase in demand for base metals and benefitted luxury goods and industrial metal miners, providing some lift to the FTSE 100. Domestically, British consumer sentiment remained low amid welfare benefit cuts and anticipated tax hikes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FTSE 100
- crude oil
- energy shares
- China policy
- base metals
- Burberry
- HSBC
- Prudential
- retail
- stocks
ALSO READ
Daniel Lee Revamps Burberry Trenchcoat in Vibrant Spring/Summer 2025 Show
Neovantage Innovation Parks Secures Inaugural Rs 300 Crore Green Loan from HSBC India
Indian Office Market Set for Promising Growth: HSBC Report
India's Manufacturing and Services Sectors Experience Slowest Growth in 2024: HSBC PMI Survey