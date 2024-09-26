Left Menu

Chief Minister Atishi Administers Oath to New Members of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission

Chief Minister Atishi administered oath to two pro tem members of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), Ram Naresh Singh and Surender Babbar, aiming to boost reforms in the power sector. The appointments follow a Supreme Court committee's recommendations. The DERC is now expected to announce new power tariffs soon.

Chief Minister Atishi administered the oath of office to Ram Naresh Singh and Surender Babbar as pro tem members of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC). The move, facilitated by a Supreme Court committee's recommendations, aims to accelerate reforms in Delhi's power sector.

The newly appointed members are expected to assist the DERC in its crucial task of setting new power tariffs, a process that involves detailed consultations with consumers and power companies. The appointment is seen as crucial since the power tariff had not been announced in recent years due to the lack of adequate members.

A previous deadlock had led to the Supreme Court appointing Justice Jayant Nath as the interim chairperson of DERC. With the new appointments, the DERC is now poised to function more effectively, boosting the Delhi government's efforts towards power sector reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

