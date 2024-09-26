Bihar Government Firm on No Free Electricity Policy Despite Opposition Criticism

The Bihar government firmly announced on Thursday that it would not provide free electricity to power consumers, citing substantial subsidies already in place.

Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav emphasized that electricity rates are significantly subsidized and defended the state's plan to install prepaid smart meters by 2025 despite opposition criticism.

When questioned about the RJD's promise to provide 200 units of free electricity if elected, Yadav noted that the government had allocated Rs 15,343 crore for electricity subsidies this fiscal year. Additionally, he addressed upcoming state-wide protests by the RJD against smart meter installations.

(With inputs from agencies.)