"Uttarakhand has special place on tourism map due to its rich culture, heritage": CM Dhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami greeted the people of the state on the occasion of World Tourism Day. In his message issued by the CMO on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand has a special place on the tourism map of the country and the world due to its rich culture and heritage.

The diversity of the multifaceted folk culture, handicrafts, natural beauty, folk music, and dances of the state in the festivals, fairs, and celebrations here has always been a center of attraction for tourists, he added. The Chief Minister said that the Char Dhams have been the centre of faith for crores of people of the country and the world for centuries. Tourism has an important contribution in strengthening the economy of the state. He mentioned that the expansion of road connectivity and air connectivity will definitely boost the tourism of the state and will be beneficial for the economy of the state.

He further said that with the cooperation of the Central Government, air connectivity is also being strengthened in the state. The dream of rail in the hills is going to be fulfilled. Due to the natural beauty of the state, there are immense possibilities for tourism, industry, and trade here. Homestay is being further promoted in the state. This will also strengthen rural tourism and the economy. The Chief Minister said that tourism is the basis of both development and employment in the state. Tourist places are the symbols of our historical and cultural civilisations and our identity. In Uttarakhand, the centre of divinity and spiritual experience, a plan is being implemented to develop new tourist places to link tourism with employment.

He said that Uttarakhand has always been ready to welcome guests along with spreading the message of "Atithi Devo Bhava" in the country and the world. The Chief Minister has appealed to the people of the state to participate in spreading the importance of World Tourism Day to the people while maintaining our glorious tradition of welcoming and hospitality to the tourists coming to the state and preserving historical monuments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)