Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sadbhavana Udyan: A Tribute to Legacy and Nature

In a gesture honoring the birth centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, an 11-acre park known as Sadbhavana Udyan has officially been renamed 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sadbhavana Udyan.' The renaming ceremony took place in the national capital on Wednesday.

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena led the event alongside Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, emphasizing that the park reflects Vajpayee's principles and service to the nation. Officials encouraged the public to visit the park, strategically located on Ring Road adjacent to Delhi's historic sites.

The expansive park, designed as part of a significant redevelopment project, features artistic installations, such as white marble walkways and a monumental sculpture of horses symbolizing leadership. Plans include additional amenities like a clock tower and a food van to enhance visitor experience.

