VP Dhankhar Decries Religious Conversions, Emphasizes Sanatana Dharma at Spiritual Fair
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized religious conversions as harmful to national values and called for vigilance against forces threatening India's integrity. Speaking at the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair, he highlighted the Sanatana Dharma as central to the Constitution, stressing its inclusivity and relevance to global issues like climate change.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday condemned religious conversions as detrimental to national values and constitutional principles. Speaking at the 'Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair' in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Dhankhar expressed alarm over what he described as a 'sugar-coated philosophy' targeting vulnerable sections of society.
'Sanatana never spreads poison; it channels its own powers,' said Dhankhar. He warned of a 'dangerous trend' of religious conversions being carried out through policy and institutional strategies, urging citizens to remain vigilant. 'We must act swiftly to neutralize these sinister forces,' he added.
Dhankhar further highlighted the constitutional values of Sanatana Dharma, describing it as all-inclusive and fundamental to human progress. He praised India's enduring culture of service, noting its resilience even during the COVID-19 pandemic. 'Our civilization extends to the welfare of all living beings,' he asserted, emphasizing Hinduism's role in addressing global challenges like climate change.
