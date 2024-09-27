OpenAI Considers Equity Compensation for CEO Altman
OpenAI's board is contemplating offering equity compensation to CEO Sam Altman. No specific figures have been discussed yet. A Reuters report revealed plans to restructure the company into a for-profit entity, potentially giving Altman equity for the first time. Altman has previously avoided holding shares to ensure director impartiality.
OpenAI's chairman Bret Taylor announced on Thursday that the board is discussing potential equity compensation for CEO Sam Altman, although no decisions or specific figures have been confirmed.
In a statement, Taylor clarified that while equity compensation has been a topic of discussion, they have not settled on any amounts. According to a Wednesday report by Reuters, OpenAI may be transitioning its core business into a for-profit benefit corporation, which could allow Altman to receive equity for the first time.
Altman, who co-founded the company in 2015, has so far refrained from holding any shares in OpenAI. Already a billionaire due to his numerous startup investments, Altman previously stated that he did not take shares in OpenAI because the board required a majority of disinterested directors without stakes in the company. (Reporting By Krystal Hu in San Francisco).
