OpenAI Considers Equity Compensation for CEO Altman

OpenAI's board is contemplating offering equity compensation to CEO Sam Altman. No specific figures have been discussed yet. A Reuters report revealed plans to restructure the company into a for-profit entity, potentially giving Altman equity for the first time. Altman has previously avoided holding shares to ensure director impartiality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 01:01 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 01:01 IST
OpenAI's chairman Bret Taylor announced on Thursday that the board is discussing potential equity compensation for CEO Sam Altman, although no decisions or specific figures have been confirmed.

In a statement, Taylor clarified that while equity compensation has been a topic of discussion, they have not settled on any amounts. According to a Wednesday report by Reuters, OpenAI may be transitioning its core business into a for-profit benefit corporation, which could allow Altman to receive equity for the first time.

Altman, who co-founded the company in 2015, has so far refrained from holding any shares in OpenAI. Already a billionaire due to his numerous startup investments, Altman previously stated that he did not take shares in OpenAI because the board required a majority of disinterested directors without stakes in the company. (Reporting By Krystal Hu in San Francisco).

