Kremlin Alters Nuclear Doctrine Amid Rising Tensions with the West

The Kremlin announced on Thursday amendments to Russia's nuclear weapons doctrine, a move intended to signal Western countries of potential repercussions for supporting attacks on Russia.

On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin stated Russia might employ nuclear weapons in response to conventional missile strikes and views any assault involving a nuclear power as a unified attack. This change in doctrine responds to ongoing debates in the U.S. and Britain over allowing Ukraine to use Western missiles against Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed adjustments to "The Foundations of State Policy in the Sphere of Nuclear Deterrence." He emphasized the changes as a clear warning to the West about the consequences of involvement in Russian conflicts, noting the escalating global confrontation has been provoked by Western nations' direct involvement in the Ukraine war.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned Russia's nuclear rhetoric as dangerous and reckless, stating the alliance is closely monitoring Russia's actions.

Peskov added that a decision on publishing the updated nuclear doctrine would be made later, with the current doctrine stating that nuclear weapons may be used in response to threats against the state's existence. Details of other potential changes, such as lifting the post-Soviet moratorium on nuclear tests, were not disclosed due to the meeting's secrecy.

