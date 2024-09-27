Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Celebrates World Tourism Day, Highlights Uttar Pradesh's Global Appeal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked World Tourism Day by emphasizing India's spiritual and religious attractions. He credited Prime Minister Modi's leadership for the 46 crore tourists in UP last year and highlighted the state's excellent connectivity and upcoming Prayagraj Mahakumbh event.

27-09-2024
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings on World Tourism Day, emphasizing the success of India's spiritual and religious traditions in attracting global tourists.

In a conversation with ANI, CM Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, noting that 46 crore tourists visited Uttar Pradesh last year under his guidance. These visitors came for various forms of tourism including religious, spiritual, and eco-tourism, and significantly contributed to employment generation in the state.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's infrastructure, Adityanath stated, 'Today, UP is known for its quality connectivity—be it road, train, air, or waterway connectivity.' He also mentioned the forthcoming Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025, expected to draw 40 crore devotees worldwide. World Tourism Day is celebrated annually on September 27 both in India and globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

