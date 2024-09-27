Left Menu

BJP Accuses Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah of Corruption in MUDA Scam

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticizes Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, accusing him of admitting to corruption in the MUDA scam. The Karnataka HC found the CM involved in granting undue benefits worth Rs 55 crore to his family. These allegations have led to calls for his resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:48 IST
BJP Accuses Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah of Corruption in MUDA Scam
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of admitting to corruption in the MUDA scam. Speaking to ANI, Bhandari said the CM's withdrawal of general consent for CBI probes indicated guilt. He claimed the Karnataka High Court concluded Siddaramaiah provided undue benefits of Rs 55 crores to his family.

'The CM of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, is a corrupt man. He wants to prevent any independent agency from investigating this matter,' Bhandari asserted. He went further to blame Rahul Gandhi, stating, 'Rahul Gandhi's Congress is the king of corruption.' Bhandari insisted that, deep down, Siddaramaiah had admitted to his wrongdoings.

However, Priyank Kharge, a senior minister in the Siddaramaiah government, challenged the BJP to present any evidence they claim to possess. He emphasized the CM's openness to investigation and pointed out that an SIT and the Lokayukta were already involved. Despite opposition demands for his resignation, Siddaramaiah has refused to step down. A Special Court has ordered a Lokayukta police probe, potentially leading to an FIR against the CM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024