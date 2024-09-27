BJP Accuses Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah of Corruption in MUDA Scam

In a scathing critique, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of admitting to corruption in the MUDA scam. Speaking to ANI, Bhandari said the CM's withdrawal of general consent for CBI probes indicated guilt. He claimed the Karnataka High Court concluded Siddaramaiah provided undue benefits of Rs 55 crores to his family.

'The CM of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, is a corrupt man. He wants to prevent any independent agency from investigating this matter,' Bhandari asserted. He went further to blame Rahul Gandhi, stating, 'Rahul Gandhi's Congress is the king of corruption.' Bhandari insisted that, deep down, Siddaramaiah had admitted to his wrongdoings.

However, Priyank Kharge, a senior minister in the Siddaramaiah government, challenged the BJP to present any evidence they claim to possess. He emphasized the CM's openness to investigation and pointed out that an SIT and the Lokayukta were already involved. Despite opposition demands for his resignation, Siddaramaiah has refused to step down. A Special Court has ordered a Lokayukta police probe, potentially leading to an FIR against the CM.

(With inputs from agencies.)