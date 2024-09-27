Left Menu

PNB Secures ₹5,000 Crore via Qualified Institutional Placement

State-owned Punjab National Bank successfully raised Rs 5,000 crore through an equity share issue to qualified institutional players. The issue saw significant interest, with bids reaching Rs 41,734 crore, 8.3 times the total issue size. This will enhance the bank’s capital adequacy ratios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 19:25 IST
PNB Secures ₹5,000 Crore via Qualified Institutional Placement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) has successfully raised Rs 5,000 crore through an equity share issue targeted at qualified institutional players.

The bank allocated approximately 48.19 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 103.75 per share, which represented a 4.96 percent discount to the floor price of Rs 109.16 per share, the bank announced in a statement.

The QIP issue, available for subscription from September 23 to 26, 2024, received bids from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) including Mutual Funds, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), and Insurance Companies, amounting to Rs 41,734 crore. This is 16.7 times the base issue size of Rs 2,500 crore and 8.3 times the total issue size of Rs 5,000 crore.

The capital generated from this QIP issue will boost the bank's CET-1 Ratio and overall Capital Adequacy Ratio, stated PNB.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024