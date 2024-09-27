Indian Army Launches High-Altitude Firing Range Amid Modernization Efforts

The Indian Army has inaugurated a new high-altitude firing range in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, an officer stated. This development assists in the practice and firing of howitzers and other crucial weapon systems.

The Lieutenant General, Director General of the Regiment of Artillery, announced during an artillery modernization briefing that the Army plans to set up additional ranges along the Northern borders with China. The new range comes amid heightened tensions since the May-June 2020 military standoff.

The Regiment of Artillery is undergoing an unprecedented modernization aligned with India's 'Atmanirbharta' mission to promote self-reliance through indigenous solutions. The standardization on 155 mm caliber guns includes weapons like the Ultra-Light Howitzer, K-9 Vajra, and upgraded versions of Dhanush and Sharang guns.

Additional 155 mm systems, such as the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), are also in the pipeline, with trials expected to begin in 2025. The ATAGS contract, developed by DRDO partners, is anticipated to conclude soon.

