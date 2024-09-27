Left Menu

Deadly Explosion Rocks Fuel Station in Dagestan

Four people lost their lives in a devastating explosion at a fuel station in Makhachkala, Dagestan. Russian state-run TASS news agency and the regional healthcare minister confirmed the incident. Emergency teams have been dispatched to the scene by Russia's Emergencies ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:53 IST
Deadly Explosion Rocks Fuel Station in Dagestan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Four people were killed in a devastating explosion at a fuel station in Makhachkala, the capital of Russia's Dagestan region. According to reports from the Russian state-run TASS news agency, the incident was confirmed by the acting regional healthcare minister.

The Russian Emergencies ministry has dispatched emergency crews to the site to manage the aftermath and investigate the cause of the explosion.

Authorities are continuing their efforts to secure the area and provide assistance to any affected individuals. Further updates are expected as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024