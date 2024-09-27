Deadly Explosion Rocks Fuel Station in Dagestan
Four people lost their lives in a devastating explosion at a fuel station in Makhachkala, Dagestan. Russian state-run TASS news agency and the regional healthcare minister confirmed the incident. Emergency teams have been dispatched to the scene by Russia's Emergencies ministry.
Updated: 27-09-2024 20:53 IST
Four people were killed in a devastating explosion at a fuel station in Makhachkala, the capital of Russia's Dagestan region. According to reports from the Russian state-run TASS news agency, the incident was confirmed by the acting regional healthcare minister.
The Russian Emergencies ministry has dispatched emergency crews to the site to manage the aftermath and investigate the cause of the explosion.
Authorities are continuing their efforts to secure the area and provide assistance to any affected individuals. Further updates are expected as the situation develops.
