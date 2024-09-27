Delhi Liquor Shops to Close on Key National Holidays and Festivals

Delhi's excise department has announced that liquor shops will be closed for six days in the months of October and November. The closures coincide with key national holidays and religious festivals.

In October, liquor shops will remain shut on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), October 12 (Vijaya Dashami), October 17 (Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti), and October 31 (Diwali). November will see closures on November 15 (Guru Nanak Jayanti) and November 24 (Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas).

The government has made it clear that no compensation will be provided to licensees for sales losses, and the restriction does not apply to hotels with L-15 and L-15F licences. Licensees are required to display the order prominently at their premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)