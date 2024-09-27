Left Menu

Delhi Liquor Shops to Close on Key National Holidays and Festivals

Delhi's excise department has announced that liquor shops will be closed for six days in October and November due to key national holidays and religious festivals. No compensation will be provided to licensees for these dry days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:06 IST
Delhi Liquor Shops to Close on Key National Holidays and Festivals
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's excise department has announced that liquor shops will be closed for six days in the months of October and November. The closures coincide with key national holidays and religious festivals.

In October, liquor shops will remain shut on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), October 12 (Vijaya Dashami), October 17 (Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti), and October 31 (Diwali). November will see closures on November 15 (Guru Nanak Jayanti) and November 24 (Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas).

The government has made it clear that no compensation will be provided to licensees for sales losses, and the restriction does not apply to hotels with L-15 and L-15F licences. Licensees are required to display the order prominently at their premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024