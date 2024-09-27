Left Menu

Wimbledon Expansion Project Gets Green Light from Greater London Authority

The All England Lawn Tennis Club has received planning permission from the Greater London Authority for a major expansion project, including 38 new courts and an 8,000-seater stadium. Despite opposition citing environmental concerns, the plan aims to enhance local green space and create jobs.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) has secured planning permission from the Greater London Authority to expand the Wimbledon Championships. The extensive project, which faced significant opposition, involves transforming an adjacent golf course into 38 new courts and an 8,000-seater stadium.

The overhaul will align Wimbledon's qualifying events with other Grand Slam tournaments, bringing substantial benefits to the local area and the UK economy. According to Jules Pipe, Deputy Mayor for Planning, Regeneration, and the Fire Service, the development will provide increased access to green spaces, new parkland, and create numerous jobs.

Although the project was initially turned down by the Wandsworth planning committee, it was approved after a review by the Greater London Authority. London Mayor Sadiq Khan recused himself due to his prior support for the plan. Opposition groups, such as 'Save Wimbledon Park,' argue the expansion will cause environmental damage and long-term disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

