Om Birla Inaugurates Archive Cell at Mizoram Legislative Assembly Library

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who serves as Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Regional Chairperson, officially inaugurated the archive cell of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly Library on Friday. The establishment of this archive is credited to Mizoram Legislative Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, who managed to gather funds from the State Assembly's office expenses.

The archive room is designed to maintain significant documents and records dating back to Mizoram's status as a District Council and Union Territory since 1972. Equipped with various amenities, the room aims to facilitate easy access for visitor members. The inauguration was graced by key figures, including state Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Speaker Lalbiakzama, and other notable dignitaries.

Om Birla arrived on Thursday for the 21st Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone III Annual Conference under the theme 'Fostering Legislative Sanctity.' He was accompanied by Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh and Rajya Sabha Secretary General P. C. Mody.

The CPA is an international organization dedicated to strengthening democratic governance within the Commonwealth. Established in 1911, it encompasses over 180 legislatures from nine geographical regions of the 54 Commonwealth countries. The CPA India Region, established in 2004, contains 31 Member Branches—including the Parliament of India—and has previously organized 10 regional conferences.

The North Eastern States have also consistently organized regional conferences, sponsored by the North Eastern Region Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (NERCPA) and CPA Zone-III, to bolster democracy. The North Eastern Council, formed in 1971, and the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DONER), established in 2001, further underscore the region's development initiatives.

