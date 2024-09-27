Odisha Acts on Jagannath Prasad Amid Tirupati Laddu Controversy

In light of the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam controversy, Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced that the state government will appoint a food inspector to ensure the quality of Mahaprasad offered at the Lord Jagannath temple. Harichandan emphasized the state's commitment to maintaining high standards for religious offerings.

The controversy erupted when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu alleged that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus during the previous YSRCP government's tenure. YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Naidu of fabricating these claims to divert political focus.

Reddy criticized the government's actions, claiming that notices were served to obstruct his visit to the Tirumala temple. He alleged that Naidu's recent statements aim to question the sanctity and pride of Tirumala. This issue has intensified political tensions, with heavy police deployment noted ahead of the planned temple visits.

(With inputs from agencies.)