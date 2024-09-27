Congress Leader Demands Justice for 8-Year-Old Murdered in Hathras School

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has issued a call for stringent measures against those implicated in the murder of an eight-year-old student in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Shrinate expressed her dismay over the incident, highlighting it as a troubling sign of social regression.

She remarked, "I can't believe that in the 21st century, 78 years after India's independence, we are witnessing such things... five people from school are involved... we send our children to school so they can be safe and study... strict action is necessary... it feels like we've regressed in recent years." The police confirmed that the child was killed on September 23 at the hostel of a private school in Hathras.

The Hathras Additional Superintendent of Police, Ashok Kumar Singh, stated, "On 23rd September, a student was murdered at the D.L. Public School hostel under Sahpau PS. A case was registered based on the complaint statement. Five accused, including the school owner, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. We will explore all investigative angles." Among those detained are the school director Dinesh Baghel, his father, and three other individuals.

Meanwhile, the victim's distraught family demands severe punishment for those responsible. "Bulldozers should demolish the school, and a CBI inquiry should be conducted. The culprits must be hanged," insisted Kamlesh, the child's mother. Kishan Kushwaha, the boy's father, called for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to uncover the true motive behind the murder, citing misleading communications from the school.

The family alleges that the child was strangled, with Kishan identifying Dinesh Baghel as inebriated at the time they found the body. The incident has also prompted the Hathras Basic Education Officer to push for legal action against the school for operating classes without proper authorization.

Devendra Sharma, President of the UP Commission for Protection of Child Rights, condemned the incident, highlighting it as a tragic example of persistent superstitions in society. He stressed the importance of protecting children's rights and avoiding political exploitation of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)