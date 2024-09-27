Left Menu

Congress Leader Demands Justice for 8-Year-Old Murdered in Hathras School

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate calls for firm action against those involved in the alleged murder of an eight-year-old boy at a school in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The incident has sparked outrage, with demands for a CBI inquiry and strict punishment for the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 23:42 IST
Congress Leader Demands Justice for 8-Year-Old Murdered in Hathras School
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has issued a call for stringent measures against those implicated in the murder of an eight-year-old student in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Shrinate expressed her dismay over the incident, highlighting it as a troubling sign of social regression.

She remarked, "I can't believe that in the 21st century, 78 years after India's independence, we are witnessing such things... five people from school are involved... we send our children to school so they can be safe and study... strict action is necessary... it feels like we've regressed in recent years." The police confirmed that the child was killed on September 23 at the hostel of a private school in Hathras.

The Hathras Additional Superintendent of Police, Ashok Kumar Singh, stated, "On 23rd September, a student was murdered at the D.L. Public School hostel under Sahpau PS. A case was registered based on the complaint statement. Five accused, including the school owner, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. We will explore all investigative angles." Among those detained are the school director Dinesh Baghel, his father, and three other individuals.

Meanwhile, the victim's distraught family demands severe punishment for those responsible. "Bulldozers should demolish the school, and a CBI inquiry should be conducted. The culprits must be hanged," insisted Kamlesh, the child's mother. Kishan Kushwaha, the boy's father, called for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to uncover the true motive behind the murder, citing misleading communications from the school.

The family alleges that the child was strangled, with Kishan identifying Dinesh Baghel as inebriated at the time they found the body. The incident has also prompted the Hathras Basic Education Officer to push for legal action against the school for operating classes without proper authorization.

Devendra Sharma, President of the UP Commission for Protection of Child Rights, condemned the incident, highlighting it as a tragic example of persistent superstitions in society. He stressed the importance of protecting children's rights and avoiding political exploitation of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024