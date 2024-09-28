Left Menu

Delhi HC Petition Challenges Mobile Apps Over Privacy Threats

A plea in the Delhi High Court flags concerns over apps sharing vehicle owners' sensitive information, risking privacy and security. Petitioner Gopal Bansal reveals misuse fears, citing easy access to judges' vehicle data used during communal riots. The plea urges stricter data protection laws.

Updated: 28-09-2024 14:06 IST
  • India

A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court concerning mobile applications that provide personal and sensitive information of vehicle owners to third parties, raising significant privacy and security risks. The plea, submitted by practising advocate Gopal Bansal, underscores that these applications offer easy access to private details like the owner's name, address, and vehicle information, which can be misused for malicious purposes.

Bansal highlighted that he managed to retrieve sensitive data about vehicles reportedly used by court judges for their transportation, including those registered in their personal capacities. Furthermore, the apps allegedly disclosed insurance and finance-related details, potentially exposing critical banking information and exacerbating privacy concerns.

During the Delhi communal riots, miscreants reportedly exploited these apps to identify the religion of vehicle owners, targeting vehicles of specific communities. Bansal states this sensitive data was sold under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' now-scrapped "Bulk Data Sharing Policy." Despite its discontinuation, previously sold data remains accessible, and a new policy allows third parties to access more data for a nominal fee. The plea seeks urgent regulation to protect individuals' data from misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

