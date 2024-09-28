Tata's Make in India Triumph: 150 Armoured Vehicles for Moroccan Defence

In a significant achievement for the Make in India initiative, Indian company Tata has secured a contract to build 150 Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) combat vehicles for the Moroccan defence forces, defence officials reported to ANI. This move underscores India's growing prowess in defence manufacturing.

The contract stipulates that these vehicles will be delivered to Moroccan forces over the next three years, making it the largest order for Indian-made armoured vehicles domestically and internationally. Indian paramilitary forces have also placed orders for the WhAP vehicles, which have been undergoing trials in Morocco for several months. The manufacturers plan to collaborate with DRDO teams for potential upgrades during the supply period.

The WhAP is an amphibious wheeled combat vehicle indigenously designed and developed by the Vehicles Research and Development Establishment in collaboration with Tata. According to DRDO, the platform's design adheres to global trends, emphasizing modularity, scalability, and reconfigurability. The WhAP is adept at navigating through slushy terrains and can withstand mine blasts. Variants like the Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicle (IPMV) have already been inducted into the Indian Army and paramilitary forces.

