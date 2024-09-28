Left Menu

Continuous Rain in Madhya Pradesh: Rising Shipra River Submerges Ram Ghat, Causes Tragic Wall Collapse

Continuous rain in Madhya Pradesh has led to rising water levels in Shipra River, submerging Ram Ghat and affecting Pind Daan ceremonies. A wall collapse in Ujjain resulted in two deaths. State disaster forces are on alert for further emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:12 IST
Continuous Rain in Madhya Pradesh: Rising Shipra River Submerges Ram Ghat, Causes Tragic Wall Collapse
Temples at Shipra river submerged due to increase in water levels (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh [India], September 28 (India): Continuous rainfall has led to rising water levels in the Shipra River, submerging several temples along its banks by Saturday. Devotees participating in the ongoing Shraddha Paksha rituals faced interruptions as forced to perform Tarpan on the river's banks.

Speaking to ANI, a pandit revealed, 'There has been continuous rain since yesterday resulting in the submersion of the Ram Ghat. It's particularly crowded today as people have come for Ekadashi and Pind Daan. Home Guards have been deployed for their safety.' Naveen, an official from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), added, 'The SDRF is actively monitoring the situation and conducting rescue operations as needed.'

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for the state. On Friday, a wall collapse in Ujjain due to the heavy downpour resulted in two fatalities and two injuries. The incident took place near Maharajwada School, close to the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Rescue teams swiftly responded, but unfortunately, Farheen (22) and Ajay Yogi (27) lost their lives. The injured, Sharda Bai (40) and a three-year-old girl, were sent to Indore for further treatment.

Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh confirmed, 'Efforts were made to rescue all trapped individuals. Sadly, two lives were lost, while the injured have been referred to a hospital in Indore for advanced medical care.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

