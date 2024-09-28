CEC Reviews Maharashtra Poll Preparedness, Directs Strict Enforcement Measures

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, accompanied by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu, scrutinized Maharashtra's preparedness for the forthcoming assembly elections in a Saturday review meeting. District Election Officers (DEOs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), Municipal Commissioners (MCs), Divisional Commissioners, Commissioners of Police (CPs), and Inspector Generals (IGs) were among the attendees.

During the meeting, CEC Kumar instructed DEOs and SPs to ensure basic amenities and efficient voter queue management at polling stations. Emphasizing the need for personal inspections, he advised installing benches, providing drinking water, and managing parking in congested areas. He also highlighted the importance of clear signage at multiple polling stations in one location. Updates on FIRs related to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were requested, and Kumar demanded prompt actions against social media fake news, stressing reviews of all cases involving personnel, EVMs, and social media offences.

In a Friday session, Kumar questioned the presence of over 100 police inspectors in prominent roles within Mumbai, despite a July 31, 2024, directive for transfers of officials in positions for over three years. Expressing dissatisfaction with the state administration's delay, he queried the Chief Secretary on the reluctance to reassign revenue officers. He also tasked the Excise Commissioner with curtailing illegal liquor inflows from neighboring states. Sources confirmed Kumar's emphasis on equal treatment for all leaders and the need for stringent checks on helicopters, illegal cash movement, and narcotics, urging heightened inter-border surveillance.

The Election Commission delegation, led by Kumar, evaluated Mumbai's preparations for the assembly polls, anticipated in 288 constituencies. The election dates are yet to be declared. The Maharashtra assembly's term concludes on November 26, setting the stage for a contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition and the Maha Yuti Alliance. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)