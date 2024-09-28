Left Menu

India’s Farming Communities Seek Climate Finance at New York Climate Week

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 20:00 IST
Amid global discussions at New York Climate Week, India's vulnerable farming communities are looking for increased climate finance, highlighting the disproportionate impacts of climate change on their lives, despite their minimal contribution to the crisis.

Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reveals that several regions including northwest India, parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains, and nearly half of northeast India have experienced deficit rainfall, even though the country received more rainfall than usual this year.

Adding to the rainfall deficit, heatwaves in the northeast have jeopardized the kharif crop, worsening the situation. The UN General Assembly, along with other international leaders, discussed raising enormous funds to help poorer countries adapt to climate change.

