Left Menu

President Murmu Inaugurates First Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav Celebrating Northeastern Culture

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav at Rashtrapati Nilayam, launching an eight-day festival showcasing the cultural heritage of Northeast India. The event aims to foster cultural exchange and is organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Development of the North-East Region and the Ministry of Culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 20:50 IST
President Murmu Inaugurates First Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav Celebrating Northeastern Culture
President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the inaugural edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav on Saturday at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad, according to an official press statement. The eight-day festival, running from September 29 to October 6, 2024, is organized collaboratively by Rashtrapati Nilayam, the Ministry of Development of the North-East Region, and the Ministry of Culture. The event aims to showcase the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Northeastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu emphasized the collective responsibility to preserve and promote India's cultural heritage. She highlighted the rich cultural diversity of the Northeastern states, including their folk dances, music, art, and traditional attire. The President expressed hope that the festival would foster greater familiarity with the region's traditions and communities among citizens, and promote cultural exchange between the Northeast and southern parts of India.

The event witnessed the presence of the Governor of Telangana, the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Governors from all eight Northeastern states, and the Minister of State for the Development of the North-East Region (DONER). The festival will be open for visitors from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024