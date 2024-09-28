President Murmu Inaugurates First Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav Celebrating Northeastern Culture

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the inaugural edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav on Saturday at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad, according to an official press statement. The eight-day festival, running from September 29 to October 6, 2024, is organized collaboratively by Rashtrapati Nilayam, the Ministry of Development of the North-East Region, and the Ministry of Culture. The event aims to showcase the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Northeastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu emphasized the collective responsibility to preserve and promote India's cultural heritage. She highlighted the rich cultural diversity of the Northeastern states, including their folk dances, music, art, and traditional attire. The President expressed hope that the festival would foster greater familiarity with the region's traditions and communities among citizens, and promote cultural exchange between the Northeast and southern parts of India.

The event witnessed the presence of the Governor of Telangana, the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Governors from all eight Northeastern states, and the Minister of State for the Development of the North-East Region (DONER). The festival will be open for visitors from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)