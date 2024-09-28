Left Menu

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi's Tenure Extended by Six Months

The Central government has granted a six-month extension to Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, extending her service from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. This extends Raturi's tenure past her planned retirement date, making her one of the state's longest-serving top officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 21:35 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi's Tenure Extended by Six Months
Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Radha Raturi (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government has extended the tenure of Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi by six months, from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, according to an official letter from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Raturi, the state's first woman to hold the Chief Secretary position, was initially set to retire on September 30, 2024. The extension has been granted under Rule 3 of AIS (CS-RM) rules, 1960, in relaxation of Rule 16 (1) of AIS (DCRB) rules, 1958.

The approval for the extension was communicated in a letter signed by Bhupinder Pal Singh, Under Secretary, DoPT. This move ensures that Raturi continues her pivotal role in Uttarakhand's administration until the new retirement date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024