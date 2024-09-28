Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi's Tenure Extended by Six Months

The Central government has extended the tenure of Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi by six months, from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, according to an official letter from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Raturi, the state's first woman to hold the Chief Secretary position, was initially set to retire on September 30, 2024. The extension has been granted under Rule 3 of AIS (CS-RM) rules, 1960, in relaxation of Rule 16 (1) of AIS (DCRB) rules, 1958.

The approval for the extension was communicated in a letter signed by Bhupinder Pal Singh, Under Secretary, DoPT. This move ensures that Raturi continues her pivotal role in Uttarakhand's administration until the new retirement date.

(With inputs from agencies.)