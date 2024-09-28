Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi's Tenure Extended by Six Months
The Central government has granted a six-month extension to Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, extending her service from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. This extends Raturi's tenure past her planned retirement date, making her one of the state's longest-serving top officials.
- Country:
- India
The Central government has extended the tenure of Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi by six months, from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, according to an official letter from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).
Raturi, the state's first woman to hold the Chief Secretary position, was initially set to retire on September 30, 2024. The extension has been granted under Rule 3 of AIS (CS-RM) rules, 1960, in relaxation of Rule 16 (1) of AIS (DCRB) rules, 1958.
The approval for the extension was communicated in a letter signed by Bhupinder Pal Singh, Under Secretary, DoPT. This move ensures that Raturi continues her pivotal role in Uttarakhand's administration until the new retirement date.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Kirana stores rapidly adopting digital solutions: Redseer
Ganjam District Leads Odisha in TB Patient Adoption under PM TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan
India Accelerates EV Adoption: New PM E-DRIVE Scheme Unveiled
South Korea's Questionable Adoption Practices Exposed
India's Electric Vehicle Revolution: New E-Voucher Scheme to Boost Adoption