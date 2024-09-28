Purabi Dairy Launches Long Shelf-Life Flavoured Milk in Northeast India

Northeast India's largest cooperative dairy brand, Purabi, has introduced a new range of long shelf-life flavoured milk, marking a significant expansion across the region, as per an official release.

The new flavours - Mango, Strawberry, and Kesar - were unveiled by Assam's Minister for Cooperation, Nandita Gorlosa, at the 'Purabi Xondhiya' event, attended by leading intellectuals, artists, sportspersons, and stakeholders. The products are manufactured at the state-of-the-art facility at Purabi Dairy, Panjabari, under the World Bank-funded APART project by the Assam government.

This marks Purabi as the first dairy cooperative in the region to offer flavoured milk. Minister Gorlosa emphasized the significance of this launch for the people of Assam and their dairy sector, noting that it aligns with Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma's vision of producing 10 lakh litres of milk daily in the state.

Purabi, under the West Assam Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Ltd (WAMUL), has significantly transformed farmers' livelihoods across Assam. With the support of the Assam Government and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Purabi has emerged as a beloved brand. The launch of flavoured milk products will bolster their market presence, creating opportunities for local farmers.

The new flavoured milk, available in 180ml PP bottles with a five-month shelf life, is designed to penetrate new markets and facilitate easier transportation. It is part of Purabi's broader strategy to introduce more dairy products, following their successful ice cream launch in March 2024.

