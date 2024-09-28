Left Menu

Mobile Internet Suspended in Assam for Grade III Recruitment Exam

Assam will suspend mobile internet services for eight hours on September 29 during the Grade III recruitment exam. This measure aims to ensure a fair and safe testing environment. Voice calls and broadband will remain functional.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 23:41 IST
Mobile Internet Suspended in Assam for Grade III Recruitment Exam
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mobile internet services will be suspended for eight hours in Assam on Sunday to facilitate a fair written examination for recruitment to Grade III positions. The suspension will be in effect from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, the state government announced on Saturday.

According to an official statement, the suspension is intended to ensure free, fair, and transparent examinations and to prevent any law and order issues. Ajay Tewari, IAS, Addl. Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, issued the notification under Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has scheduled the examination for 7,34,080 candidates across 822 centers in 27 districts. The exam will be held in two shifts and aims to select the best candidates purely on merit, avoiding any malpractices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

