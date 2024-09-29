Punjab Secures Centre's Assurance for 40 Lakh Metric Tonne Storage Ahead of Kharif Marketing Season

The Centre has assured Punjab of creating 40 lakh metric tonne of storage by December to facilitate rice delivery for the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2024-25, a senior official confirmed on Saturday.

Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Department Secretary Vikas Garg informed Food Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak that the Centre responded to the state government's demand for sufficient storage space by providing a written assurance. This includes plans to create 40 lakh metric tonne of storage by December 2024, along with moving 15 LMT by October end.

The minister has directed the department to work closely with the Foods Corporation of India and the Department of Food and Public Distribution to ensure the necessary storage space is available for rice delivery during KMS 2024-25. Punjab aims to procure 185 LMT paddy starting from October 1. Additionally, the chief secretary has requested the movement of 20 lakh MT of rice or wheat out of Punjab's covered space. Officials have been instructed to coordinate with police to prevent illegal recycled paddy from entering the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)