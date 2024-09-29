Deloitte Targets Quadruple Revenue Growth in India by 2030

Global accounting powerhouse Deloitte aims for a staggering fourfold increase in its revenue from India, targeting USD 5 billion by 2030, announced South Asia CEO Romal Shetty.

Deloitte India's revenue surged to Rs 10,000 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal year, marking a 30% growth.

"We aim to be the fastest-growing professional services firm in the country, with a goal of reaching Rs 20,000 crore by 2027 and USD 5 billion by 2030," Shetty said.

He also noted that Deloitte India contributed 10% to global revenue growth and 70% to the Asia Pacific's growth, with the global revenue rising by 3.6% to USD 67.2 billion in the last fiscal year.

The attrition rate in Deloitte India fell to 13% compared to 29% the previous year, significantly lower than the 20% rate among the 'Big Four' global accounting firms. Additionally, Deloitte hired over 25,000 employees in India last year, taking its total workforce to 1.20 lakh.

