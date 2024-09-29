Left Menu

Deloitte Targets Quadruple Revenue Growth in India by 2030

Global accounting firm Deloitte aims to quadruple its India revenue to USD 5 billion by 2030. The company already saw a 30% growth in 2023-24, reaching Rs 10,000 crore. CEO Romal Shetty emphasizes Deloitte's goal to become the 'undisputed leader' in professional services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 10:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Global accounting powerhouse Deloitte aims for a staggering fourfold increase in its revenue from India, targeting USD 5 billion by 2030, announced South Asia CEO Romal Shetty.

Deloitte India's revenue surged to Rs 10,000 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal year, marking a 30% growth.

"We aim to be the fastest-growing professional services firm in the country, with a goal of reaching Rs 20,000 crore by 2027 and USD 5 billion by 2030," Shetty said.

He also noted that Deloitte India contributed 10% to global revenue growth and 70% to the Asia Pacific's growth, with the global revenue rising by 3.6% to USD 67.2 billion in the last fiscal year.

The attrition rate in Deloitte India fell to 13% compared to 29% the previous year, significantly lower than the 20% rate among the 'Big Four' global accounting firms. Additionally, Deloitte hired over 25,000 employees in India last year, taking its total workforce to 1.20 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

