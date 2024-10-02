Left Menu

OPEC+'s Noble Balancing Act in the Oil Market

United Arab Emirates energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei praised OPEC+ for its efforts to balance the global oil market. Despite not being the majority producer, he highlighted the group's unity and sacrifices at a Fujairah industry event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:56 IST
OPEC+'s Noble Balancing Act in the Oil Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei lauded OPEC+ on Wednesday for its commendable efforts in balancing the global oil market. He emphasized that the group, even though it does not produce the majority of the world's oil, has made significant sacrifices.

Speaking at an industry event in Fujairah, Mazrouei stated, "OPEC+ has sacrificed more than others, but the critical element is that it is staying together."

The minister's remarks highlight the collaborative spirit of OPEC+ and its pivotal role in stabilizing the oil market amidst various challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024