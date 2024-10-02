OPEC+'s Noble Balancing Act in the Oil Market

United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei lauded OPEC+ on Wednesday for its commendable efforts in balancing the global oil market. He emphasized that the group, even though it does not produce the majority of the world's oil, has made significant sacrifices.

Speaking at an industry event in Fujairah, Mazrouei stated, "OPEC+ has sacrificed more than others, but the critical element is that it is staying together."

The minister's remarks highlight the collaborative spirit of OPEC+ and its pivotal role in stabilizing the oil market amidst various challenges.

