Left Menu

Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Expelled MLA in Second Assault Case

A court granted anticipatory bail to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a second sexual assault case. His lawyer confirmed the sessions court's relief. Currently absconding, Mamkootathil previously received interim protection in another case but was expelled from the party after a second complaint was filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-12-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 13:51 IST
Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Expelled MLA in Second Assault Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a second sexual assault case. The decision came as a significant development amid a series of legal troubles faced by the MLA.

Advocate Ajithkumar from Sasthamangalam, representing Mamkootathil, confirmed that the sessions court here granted relief to his client. This decision follows the Kerala High Court's earlier interim protection from arrest for Mamkootathil in a separate sexual assault and forced abortion case.

The MLA has been on the run since the first case's registration and faced expulsion from the Congress party on December 4, after a second complaint surfaced and his anticipatory bail pleas were rejected by the sessions court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025