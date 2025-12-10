Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Expelled MLA in Second Assault Case
A court granted anticipatory bail to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a second sexual assault case. His lawyer confirmed the sessions court's relief. Currently absconding, Mamkootathil previously received interim protection in another case but was expelled from the party after a second complaint was filed.
A court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a second sexual assault case. The decision came as a significant development amid a series of legal troubles faced by the MLA.
Advocate Ajithkumar from Sasthamangalam, representing Mamkootathil, confirmed that the sessions court here granted relief to his client. This decision follows the Kerala High Court's earlier interim protection from arrest for Mamkootathil in a separate sexual assault and forced abortion case.
The MLA has been on the run since the first case's registration and faced expulsion from the Congress party on December 4, after a second complaint surfaced and his anticipatory bail pleas were rejected by the sessions court.
