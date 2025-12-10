Reforming Governance: Naidu's Call for Change
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu emphasizes the need for revising government business rules to enhance governance. Addressing officials, he advocates for transformative changes powered by technology and accountability, drawing from comprehensive performance data of officers and departments.
- Country:
- India
In a bold call for reform, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu addressed ministers and department heads on the need for a complete overhaul of government business rules to enhance governance. Naidu urged changes as essential for public good, questioning why rules shouldn't evolve just like constitutional amendments.
The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of technology-driven governance, directing a comprehensive audit of all departments to ensure efficiency and accountability. He insisted that outdated regulations should be eliminated to facilitate effective administration.
Stressing the availability of performance data for every officer and department, Naidu emphasized that officials should operate with full accountability and responsiveness to improve public service.
(With inputs from agencies.)
