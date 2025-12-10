Waaree Energies Breaks Solar Manufacturing Record

Waaree Energies has marked a significant milestone in solar manufacturing by becoming the first company in India to produce over 1 GW of solar modules within a single month. This remarkable output, recorded in November 2025, represents a pivotal development for the nation's renewable energy ambitions.

Sunil Rathi, Executive Director of Waaree Energies, heralded the achievement as a historic milestone for both the company and India's solar manufacturing ecosystem. In an official statement, he emphasized the importance of the record-setting production run, describing it as a 'nation first.'

This accomplishment marks a major advancement in India's renewable energy landscape, reflecting the country's commitment to enhancing its solar manufacturing capabilities and furthering its green energy agenda.

