Waaree Energies Breaks Solar Manufacturing Record

Waaree Energies has set a record by producing over 1 GW of solar modules in a single month, marking a milestone for India's solar industry. This achievement, made in November 2025, underscores the evolution of the country's renewable energy sector, highlighted by an official statement from the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 13:52 IST
Waaree Energies has marked a significant milestone in solar manufacturing by becoming the first company in India to produce over 1 GW of solar modules within a single month. This remarkable output, recorded in November 2025, represents a pivotal development for the nation's renewable energy ambitions.

Sunil Rathi, Executive Director of Waaree Energies, heralded the achievement as a historic milestone for both the company and India's solar manufacturing ecosystem. In an official statement, he emphasized the importance of the record-setting production run, describing it as a 'nation first.'

This accomplishment marks a major advancement in India's renewable energy landscape, reflecting the country's commitment to enhancing its solar manufacturing capabilities and furthering its green energy agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

