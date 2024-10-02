Left Menu

European Shares Climb Amid Middle East Tensions

European shares opened higher on Wednesday, led by energy stocks, despite a slump in Asian stocks following Iran's missile strike on Israel. The STOXX 600 index rose 0.2%, with the energy sector gaining 17%. Defence companies and basic resources also saw gains, while JD Sports Fashion dropped 2.5%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 12:58 IST
European Shares Climb Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares opened higher on Wednesday, led by energy stocks, defying a slump in Asian stocks and Wall Street after Iran's ballistic missile strike on Israel raised fears of a broader regional conflict.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2% to 522.10 points, as of 0710 GMT. The energy sector provided the biggest boost to the index, gaining 17% after oil prices jumped due to rising concerns in the Middle East that could escalate, following Iran's biggest-ever military blow against Israel.

Defence companies such as Germany's Rheinmetall, Sweden's Saab and BAE Systems gained between 1% and 3%. Basic Resources rose 1.1% as copper prices gained after China's stimulus measures brightened demand prospects.

On the data-front, euro-zone unemployment data for August is set to drop at 0900 GMT. Markets will also be focussing on comments by the European Central Bank's chief economist Philip Lane, with a host of ECB board members set to speak through the day, including Vice President Luis de Guindos. JD Sports Fashion lost 2.5% despite the British sportswear retailer beating a consensus forecast for first-half profit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024