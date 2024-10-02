Left Menu

Middle East Tensions Trigger Market Volatility: Investors Eye Safe Havens

Iran's attack on Israel has led to market volatility, driving investors towards safe havens like gold and government bonds. The situation's uncertainty leaves investors cautious, as they await Israel's response. Meanwhile, oil prices have surged, reflecting fears of supply disruptions. The broader market watches closely for further escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 13:17 IST
Middle East Tensions Trigger Market Volatility: Investors Eye Safe Havens

Markets have been shaken following Iran's attack on Israel, with investors flocking towards traditional safe havens such as gold, government bonds, and the Swiss franc. The key concern remains whether this incident marks an escalation in conflict or a singular event.

Mohit Kumar, a strategist at Jefferies, noted a cautious market reaction thus far, as investors await Israel's response. The tension follows Iran's retaliatory missile strike, which Tehran claims is a response to Israeli actions against Hezbollah. Investors are especially wary of potential economic disruption.

Oil prices also surged, with concerns about supply disruptions from the Gulf region propelling crude higher. Analysts suggest that continued escalation could further drive up oil prices. Additionally, other geopolitical and economic factors, including the upcoming U.S. election and Federal Reserve policies, contribute to market uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024