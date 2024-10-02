Middle East Tensions Trigger Market Volatility: Investors Eye Safe Havens
Iran's attack on Israel has led to market volatility, driving investors towards safe havens like gold and government bonds. The situation's uncertainty leaves investors cautious, as they await Israel's response. Meanwhile, oil prices have surged, reflecting fears of supply disruptions. The broader market watches closely for further escalation.
Markets have been shaken following Iran's attack on Israel, with investors flocking towards traditional safe havens such as gold, government bonds, and the Swiss franc. The key concern remains whether this incident marks an escalation in conflict or a singular event.
Mohit Kumar, a strategist at Jefferies, noted a cautious market reaction thus far, as investors await Israel's response. The tension follows Iran's retaliatory missile strike, which Tehran claims is a response to Israeli actions against Hezbollah. Investors are especially wary of potential economic disruption.
Oil prices also surged, with concerns about supply disruptions from the Gulf region propelling crude higher. Analysts suggest that continued escalation could further drive up oil prices. Additionally, other geopolitical and economic factors, including the upcoming U.S. election and Federal Reserve policies, contribute to market uncertainty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
