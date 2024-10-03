Left Menu

Air Marshal SP Dharkar: From Fighter Pilot to Vice Chief of Air Staff

Air Marshal SP Dharkar, an experienced fighter pilot, has been appointed as the Vice Chief of Air Staff, succeeding Air Marshal AP Singh. Dharkar paid tribute at the National War Memorial and received a Guard of Honour. He brings extensive flight experience and leadership roles to his new position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 10:54 IST
New Air Force Vice Chief Air Marshal SP Dharkar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an esteemed ceremony at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, Air Marshal SP Dharkar paid tribute before officially stepping into his new role as the Vice Chief of Air Staff on Thursday. Following the tribute, Dharkar received a formal Guard of Honour, marking the start of his significant appointment.

The newly appointed Vice Chief is an accomplished fighter pilot, regarded for his expansive flight experience, with over 3,600 flying hours. Dharkar will be succeeding Air Marshal AP Singh, who takes on responsibilities as the Chief of Air Staff. His illustrious career includes educational credentials from prestigious military institutions and commanding key Air Force installations.

Dharkar's resume includes roles as a frontline squadron leader, instructor, and strategic leader within the Indian Air Force. Notably, he was the first to serve as Director General of the Defence Space Agency, further highlighting his tactical expertise. His current legacy extends over two years as a leader of the Eastern Air Command.

(With inputs from agencies.)

