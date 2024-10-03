Bhopal's Devotees Flock to Kali Mata Temple as Shardiya Navratri Begins
The vibrant festival of Shardiya Navratri saw a massive influx of devotees at Bhopal's Kali Mata temple. Worshippers arrived from early morning to offer prayers to Shailputri Mata, one of the forms of Goddess Durga. The event was marked by special rituals and a message from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who extended his greetings.
The Shardiya Navratri celebrations commenced with fervor in Bhopal, as a large number of devotees gathered at the Kali Mata temple on Thursday. This religious congregation aimed to honor Shailputri Mata, the first manifestation of Goddess Durga, on the festival's opening day.
Temple priest Sitaram Sharma commented on the bustling scene, highlighting the meticulous arrangements in place to ensure smooth worship as devotees engaged in special shringar, pujan, and aarti rituals. He noted the overwhelming enthusiasm among worshippers whose wishes are believed to be fulfilled by Mata Rani.
Devotees expressed a sense of peace and prayed for universal welfare during their visit. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav conveyed his greetings through a post on X, invoking happiness and prosperity for the state's people. Shardiya Navratri, celebrating the divine feminine through fasting, devotional music, and traditional dance, continues to captivate the masses.
