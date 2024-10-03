Controversy Surrounds Hathras Stampede Chargesheet, Excludes Key Organizer

The Uttar Pradesh police have compiled a comprehensive 3200-page chargesheet involving 11 individuals connected to the tragic Hathras stampede that led to the loss of 121 lives. Notably absent in this document is Suraj Pal, also known as Bhole Baba, who orchestrated the 'Satsang' where the incident occurred, defense lawyer AP Singh remarked.

In a self-recorded video, Singh underlined the absence of Suraj Pal's name in the chargesheet and noted the authorities' failure to initiate any legal actions against him. The case is slated for a hearing on Friday, October 4, despite the controversy surrounding Pal's exclusion.

As the judicial commission's investigation awaits further developments, questions linger concerning accountability and the subsequent legal course. The court session will consider the chargesheet while addressing inquiries about the case. The tragic stampede on July 2 in Fulari village, during a crowded event hosted by Bhole Baba, underscores the urgency of a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)