Climate Shocks and Domestic Violence: Unseen Connections Unveiled

A groundbreaking study from University College London reveals a disturbing link between climate shocks and domestic violence. Researchers examined data from 156 countries, revealing that severe weather events like floods significantly correlate with increased violence, especially in patriarchal societies.

The research highlights an urgent need for countries to incorporate gender action plans into climate mitigation strategies, as the effects of global warming continue to intensify. Lead author Jenevieve Mannell emphasized the complexity of the climate-violence connection and the need for policy intervention.

Floods, storms, and landslides were identified as the primary drivers of violence, with floods being the most influential. The study underscores the necessity of better data collection to accurately measure domestic violence in the context of climate change.

