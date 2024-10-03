Left Menu

Climate Shocks and Domestic Violence: Unseen Connections Unveiled

Researchers from University College London found that climate shocks such as floods and landslides can lead to increased domestic violence, especially in countries with patriarchal societies. Their study, covering data from 156 countries, highlights the need for integrating gender action plans in climate policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 14:14 IST
Climate Shocks and Domestic Violence: Unseen Connections Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking study from University College London reveals a disturbing link between climate shocks and domestic violence. Researchers examined data from 156 countries, revealing that severe weather events like floods significantly correlate with increased violence, especially in patriarchal societies.

The research highlights an urgent need for countries to incorporate gender action plans into climate mitigation strategies, as the effects of global warming continue to intensify. Lead author Jenevieve Mannell emphasized the complexity of the climate-violence connection and the need for policy intervention.

Floods, storms, and landslides were identified as the primary drivers of violence, with floods being the most influential. The study underscores the necessity of better data collection to accurately measure domestic violence in the context of climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024