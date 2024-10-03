Left Menu

Delhi Protests Heat Up: AAP's Bid to Reinstate Bus Marshals

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and AAP members were detained during a protest advocating for the return of bus marshals. Removing these marshals was labeled as a conspiracy, sparking political tensions with demands for their reinstatement, championed by the AAP and opposed by the Lieutenant Governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:14 IST
Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj detained by police. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a dramatic turn at Chandgiram Akhara in Delhi, police detained Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and fellow Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members on Thursday. They were protesting to demand the reinstatement of bus marshals, a role controversially terminated last October by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

The protest has reignited political tensions in the capital, with Bharadwaj accusing authorities of orchestrating a conspiracy against the marshals, who he describes as 'poor'. He insisted that Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is committed to their reinstatement, suggesting an ongoing battle between the AAP and BJP over the issue.

AAP's official social media channels have amplified these calls, urging the Lieutenant Governor to reconsider his stance. Last month, then-cabinet minister and current Chief Minister Atishi penned a letter to Saxena, questioning the removal of the marshals, who were originally civil defense volunteers. The situation remains tense as the AAP continues to push for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

