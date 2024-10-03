Delhi Protests Heat Up: AAP's Bid to Reinstate Bus Marshals

In a dramatic turn at Chandgiram Akhara in Delhi, police detained Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and fellow Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members on Thursday. They were protesting to demand the reinstatement of bus marshals, a role controversially terminated last October by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

The protest has reignited political tensions in the capital, with Bharadwaj accusing authorities of orchestrating a conspiracy against the marshals, who he describes as 'poor'. He insisted that Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is committed to their reinstatement, suggesting an ongoing battle between the AAP and BJP over the issue.

AAP's official social media channels have amplified these calls, urging the Lieutenant Governor to reconsider his stance. Last month, then-cabinet minister and current Chief Minister Atishi penned a letter to Saxena, questioning the removal of the marshals, who were originally civil defense volunteers. The situation remains tense as the AAP continues to push for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)